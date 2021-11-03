//Turner Center announces new gallery exhibition opening

Share with friends











The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts’ Gallery Opening Reception on Monday, November 8, from 5-7 p.m., features artists Harry and Suzanne Ally, “The Artist and the Muse”; Trevor T. Dunn, “If the River was Fire”; and features the Third Annual Regional Artist Community (RAC) Group Exhibition. A local book premiere and sale spotlighting “How Faith, Family & Football Shaped the Life of Rusty Griffin” is also scheduled. The reception will be held at the Turner Center main galleries, located at 527 N. Patterson St., and is free to the public.

Harry and Suzanne Ally, retired after more than 30 years as a professor of drawing and painting, Harry Ally holds the title of Professor Emeritus at Valdosta State University in Georgia. He has been represented by the Lowe Gallery in Atlanta and Santa Monica, the Soren Christensen Gallery in New Orleans, the Stricoff Fine Arts in NYC, the Craighead Green Gallery in Dallas and is currently exhibiting at Mason Fine Art in Atlanta. Harry along with his wife Suzanne, an outstanding artist in her own right, live and share a studio in San Miguel de Allende, MX. They feel that the studio is where art is most alive, where pieces are in constant states of flux, and that works of art should remain “actively unfinished,” a gestalt strategy that encourages completion through mental perception. Harry and Suzanne have worked closely over the years, influencing the work of one another, and often working in collaboration.

Trevor T. Dunn studied sculpture and ceramics at the University of South Florida. After graduating he moved to Durango, CO to set up a studio where he built a small anagama kiln and pursued his interest in wood-fired ceramics. In 1999, Trevor joined the faculty at San Juan College to teach ceramics and sculpture until 2006. In 2009, he earned his MFA degree in ceramics from Utah State University. Trevor has lectured internationally and led workshops around the country in wood firing, salt/soda firing, and kiln building. His work has been shown in numerous exhibitions and is held in public and private collections. In 2009, he received the NCECA Graduate Student Fellowship Award for a proposed study and film project in Jianxi, China. He is currently an assistant professor of ceramics at the University of North Florida.

The Third Annual Regional Artists Community (RAC) Exhibition is an exclusive Turner Center group of local and regional artists, and this annual showing is a membership perk.

All exhibits will remain open in the galleries for the public’s enjoyment through Wednesday, January 5, 2022. Patrons who need special assistance may contact the Center to make arrangements. For more information, call 229-247-2787 or visit www.turnercenter.org.