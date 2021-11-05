//Train speeds to increase on segment of CSX rail line

Share with friends











DUPONT, STOCKTON and NAYLOR, GA – According to a CSX Media Advisory, the authorized speed of freight trains will increase from the current limit of 25 mph to 40 mph on CSX track. The number and average length of trains will vary depending on rail freight volumes.

The speed increase will improve efficiency of train operations and enhance capacity along the rail corridor. Track and signal improvements have been completed to allow for the safe increase in train speeds in accordance with CSX policy and federal regulations.

CSX reminds the public to always expect a train and to use caution when approaching crossings. Operation Lifesaver, a nationwide rail safety public program dedicated to preventing collisions, injuries and fatalities around railroad tracks, provides free rail safety presentations to community groups, schoolchildren, bus and truck drivers and others

who live or travel near train tracks. To schedule a presentation, contact Georgia Operation Lifesaver state coordinator at www.oli.org.