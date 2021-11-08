//The Valdosta Fire Department cuts ribbon on new interactive fire safety house

Share with friends











Release:

On Friday, November 5, the Valdosta City Fire Department held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to introduce the public to their new fire safety house.

After significant research and approval from city council, VFD purchased the fire safety house in March of 2021. This new piece of equipment will allow the department to provide residents with an interactive and inclusive educational experience. It will aid in their efforts to teach fire prevention, mitigation, and how to escape a fire in the home safely. The fire safety house replaces the original one purchased in 1997 by the Valdosta Fire Department under the leadership of Fire Chief J.D. Rice (ret.)

“The original trailer created a great learning environment for its time, but technology has progressed decades since then. This new trailer has advanced features that make for a more interactive experience,” said Fire Chief Brian Boutwell.

The trailer comes equipped with different lighting systems, a stove and oven that simulate smoke from a cooking fire, and a computer system that participants can interact with via remote control. The computer will ask participants questions from the screen above the stovetop, prompting them to respond with the remote. The screen will then signify whether the response was correct or not and identify what the accurate answer is. Not only is the trailer more interactive, but it is also more inclusive as it comes with a wheelchair ramp making it easily accessible to all.

The department already has a few local organizations requesting to reserve the fire safety house for a demonstration and is excited to utilize it as a learning tool. “We like to use the trailer as an educational tool in schools, but residents can expect to see it out at community events and festivals as well,” said Chief Boutwell.

For more information on the fire safety house or to reserve a date for a demonstration, please contact Fire Safety Life Educator Sherina Ferrell at 229-333-1836.