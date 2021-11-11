//SGMC Welcomes Dr. Jessica White

Share with friends











Release:

South Georgia Medical Center and its campuses and affiliates are pleased to announce Jessica White, DO in the specialty of internal medicine as one of the newest members of its medical staff.

Dr. White joins Valdosta Family Medicine and will be seeing patients in the practice and will also see patients at SGMC through its hospitalist program Apogee.

Dr. White received her medical degree from Alabama College of Osteopathic Medicine in Dothan, AL. She completed her internal medicine residency at Redmond Regional Medical Center in Rome, GA, where she was the Chief Internal Medicine Resident.

She is board certified in internal medicine through the National Board of Medical Examiners and the American Board of Internal Medicine. She is a member of American College of Physicians and Georgia Osteopathic Medical Association. She is interested in bridging health disparities and places heavy emphasis on preventative medicine.

Dr. White is married to Dr. Taylor Martin. In her free time she enjoys spending time with her husband and their rat terrier, Aizen. Her hobbies include musical theatre, painting, spending time outdoors/camping, and gardening.

