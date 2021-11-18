Share with friends











Release:

Holley Rojek, Registered Nurse at South Georgia Medical Center, was named the November DAISY Award recipient for extraordinary nursing care.

According to the nomination, Rojek went above and beyond to make a patient feel comfortable during her delivery at SGMC.

The patient explained that she was anxious not knowing what she was up against with being diagnosed with COVID-19 and also being scheduled for an induction.

Right before her delivery, the patient’s daughter tested positive for COVID-19 and her husband was unable to come into the room during delivery.

“Holley quickly assured me this happens all the time and they would do everything to make me feel comfortable,” explained the patient.

Rojek called the patient’s husband to give updates on the delivery and made sure the family got plenty of pictures of the newborn throughout the process.

“She is an exceptional nurse who makes it more than a job and truly cares for the patient. She was so friendly and down to earth like I’d had known her for years,” explained the patient.

“Holley is such a delight to be around and she really does take her job to heart. She treats patients like she would her own family and they feel that. People like Holley are the ones who make our organization one of the best and I’m proud to have her on my team,” said SGMC nurse manager Debbie Smith.

Rojeck has been with SGMC since April of 2021.

SGMC continues to ask patients and fellow employees to honor nurses they feel go above and beyond in their actions and care. Nominations are reviewed by a committee based on criteria that include compassion, teamwork, leadership, attitude, and skills and knowledge.

DAISY awards are presented monthly in front of the nurse’s colleagues, physicians, patients, and visitors. Each honoree receives a certificate commending her or him for being an “Extraordinary Nurse.” They also receive a beautiful sculpture called A Healer’s Touch, hand-carved by artists of the Shona Tribe in Africa.

To nominate a nurse for the DAISY award, visit sgmc.org.