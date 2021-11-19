//One arrested, two at large for Lake Park murder

Share with friends











Release:

On Thursday, October 28 deputies were called to a Lakes Boulevard motel to a report of gunfire. When the deputies arrived they found Alpha Jackson deceased inside a room of the motel. An autopsy was performed by the Medical Examiner’s office of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation where it was determined Jackson died of a gunshot wound.

An investigation was immediately launched which included crime scene personnel from the Sheriff’s Office and detectives. Through the interview of witnesses and the collection of forensic and physical evidence, suspects were identified as Cordell Sutton, Terri Gary and Brittany Reaves. Arrest warrants alleging the offense of murder have been issued and Terri Gary has been arrested. Cordell Sutton and Brittany Reaves remain at large. Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Sutton and/or Reaves is asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 229-671-2950 or call 9-1-1.

Cordell Sutton is a black male, 35 years old, is 5’11” tall and weighs approximately 180 pounds.

Brittany Reaves is a black female, 29 years old, is 5’1” tall and weighs approximately 170 pounds.