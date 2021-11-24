//Lowndes sergeant, K-9 partner compete in dog challenge airing on ESPN2

Share with friends











Release:

Lowndes County Sergeant Jared Davis and his K-9 partner, Bella, recently competed in the AKC/USPCA K9 Detection Dog Challenge. The challenge highlighted the work of the dogs and their handlers. The AKC/USPCA K9 Detection Dog Challenge will be broadcast on ESPN2 on Sunday, November 28th at 10pm ET.

Original American Kennel Club Press Release:

The American Kennel Club (AKC ® ), the world’s largest purebred dog registry and leading advocate for all dogs, is excited to announce that the first-ever AKC/USPCA K9 Detection Dog Challenge will be broadcast on ESPN2 on Sunday, November 28 th at 10pm ET. The event, hosted by the AKC and the United States Police Canine Association, brings the best

of the best in narcotics and explosives detection dogs from around the nation together to demonstrate the important role dogs play in law enforcement and keeping our country safe.

“We are thrilled to host this exciting event with the USPCA,” said AKC Executive Secretary Gina DiNardo. “It’s amazing to see these dogs in action and show viewers their training and precision. We can’t wait to share it with the ESPN2 audience.”

The event was held on November 15 th at the PNC Arena, where ten narcotics dog teams and ten explosives detection dog teams competed against each other to see which could find their respective substance – illegal narcotics and explosive substances – the quickest. The teams navigated obstacles and sorted through distractions to find the hidden items. They were scored on the accuracy of their search, perfection of their alert (telling the handler where the hide is), and the find itself (a combination of the ability of the dog and the handler to accurately tell judges where the hide is located).

Tune into the AKC/USPCA K9 Detection Dog Challenge on Sunday, November 28 th at 10pm ET. Check your local provider for ESPN2 channel information. To learn more about AKC events, visit www.akc.org. To learn more about the USPCA, visit https://www.uspcak9.com/.