//Headlight violation leads to Valdosta drug bust

Release:

Offender: Davis, DeAngelo L, African American male, age 36, resident of Valdosta

On November 15, 2021, at 7:42 pm, a patrol officer with Valdosta Police Department made a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by DeAngelo Davis, for not having his headlights on. While approaching the vehicle the officer could smell the odor of marijuana emanating from the inside of the car. As the officer investigated the odor of marijuana, he found multiple narcotics, including Methamphetamine and Marijuana. A digital scale commonly used in the sale and distribution of narcotics was also located in the vehicle.

Further investigation revealed Davis was driving while being under the influence of alcohol. An open container that contained an alcoholic beverage was located in the vehicle as well.

Davis was arrested and transported to Lowndes County Jail where he was charged with Possession of Methamphetamine (Felony), Possession of Marijuana (Felony), Possession of a Schedule 1 Narcotic (Felony), and Possession of Drug Related Objects (Misdemeanor).

Davis received traffic citations for Driving Under the Influence, Open Container, and Driving without Headlights.

“This officer did a great job not only preventing these drugs from being distributed into the community but also getting an impaired driver off of the streets.” Captain Scottie Johns