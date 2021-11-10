//Florida, South Georgia McDonald’s to award grants to local students

Share with friends











Florida and South Georgia McDonald’s will award $100,00 in grants as part of its Golden Grants Program. Golden Grants are available in Valdosta, Lake Park, Lakeland, Quitman, and other areas of South Georgia and Florida.

Educators and individuals who represent programs and organizations that fuel the imagination, education and growth of students can apply for a Florida Golden Grant. This is the first year the state of Florida local owners and operators are funding the Golden Grants program. The program will award $100,000 in grants to various teachers and organizations to positively impact the lives of thousands of students.

This year, 27 Golden Grants will be awarded based on creativity, innovation, need and hands-on application of projects:

● Three – $10,000 grants

● Seven – $5,000 grants

● Twelve – $2,500 grants

● Five – $1,000 grants

Activities that qualify for a Golden Grant include arts and crafts programs, education initiatives, mentorship and empowerment programs, after-school programs, community service outreach, sporting programs, technology and COVID-19 relief efforts. Activities and programs must be executed by Dec. 31, 2022 in one of the counties listed on www.goldengrantsfl.com.

“The hard work of teachers and community leaders on behalf of our students is immensely appreciated. The Golden Grants program is a great opportunity to support educators that impact our next generation of leaders,” said Will Garcia, president of the North Florida Business Unit. “Our youth are vital to the pulse of our communities and we recognize the importance of supporting education in our neighborhoods.”

Golden Grants are available in Alachua, Baker, Bradford, Brevard, Broward, Charlotte, Citrus, Clay, Collier, Columbia, Desoto, Dixie, Duval, Flagler, Gilchrist, Hardee, Hendry, Hernando, Highlands, Hillsborough, Indian River, Lake, Lee, Levy, Manatee, Marion, Martin, Miami-Dade, Monroe, Nassau, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Palm Beach, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Seminole, St. Johns, St. Lucie, Suwannee, Union, Volusia; as well as Crawfordville, Lake Park, Lamont, Live Oak, Madison, Perry, Quincy and Tallahassee; the cities of Sarasota and Venice in Sarasota County, Florida; the cities of Bushnell and Wildwood in Sumter County, Florida; and in Georgia: Brantley, Camden, Charlton, Glynn, Pierce and Ware Counties, as well as Lakeland, Quitman and Valdosta.

Eligible teachers and organizations are invited to submit an application at www.goldengrantsfl.com. The deadline to enter is Dec. 10, 2021 and grant recipients will be announced in February 2022.

For more information about Golden Grants and official rules, visit www.goldengrantsfl.com.

