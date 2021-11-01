//Chappuis named as Director of Student Services for Lowndes County Schools

Share with friends











Photo: Katie Chappuis joins Lowndes County Schools’ district leadership team as the Director of Student Services.

Katie Chappuis, former Principal of Dewar Elementary School, has joined Lowndes County Schools’ district leadership team as the Director of Student Services per Superintendent Wes Taylor’s recommendation.

Mrs. Chappuis has 25 years of experience in education as a teacher, Assistant Principal, and Principal. Sixteen of those years were as a building-level administrator. She joined Lowndes County Schools as the principal of Dewar Elementary School in 2013 where she remained until moving into her new role as the Director of Student Support Services. Under her leadership, Dewar was the first elementary school in Lowndes County to pilot Sources of Strength suicide prevention program, one of the first to secure a Military Family Life Counselor and on-campus therapist.

Mrs.Chappuis has been a trailblazer in implementing and ingraining Social-Emotional Learning into the culture and climate of Dewar Elementary with the goal of becoming a designated Trauma Informed School. She has always served as a strong advocate for her students and families.

“With her passion and knowledge, a transition to the central office where she can use her skills to impact all of our schools will positively impact our One Lowndes family,” said Assistant Superintendent Sandra Wilcher.