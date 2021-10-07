//Wiregrass welcomes National Security Advisor

Share with friends











Release:

Wiregrass Interim President DeAnnia Clements recently met with Dr. Lucy Green, advocate for Moody AFB, and Margaret Mullins, National Security Advisor for U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock’s office, on the Valdosta campus. The group toured the college’s Military and Veteran Services Support Service Office and Lounge, the Dental Assisting and Dental Hygiene programs, and the ACE Electric classroom. The purpose of the visit was to discuss and promote the college’s support services offered to Veterans and their spouses.

The college has had a long-time partnership with Moody AFB which includes offering satellite services on the base. Wiregrass’ Veterans Support has partnered with Airmen and Family Readiness to provide much-needed training and classes for deployed and members of service along with their spouses and children. Some of the classes offered to assist spouses in becoming career-ready are: Safe Serve training/Certification, QuickBooks, Green Belt, American Red Cross CPR certification, and more. For spouses who are deployed, Wiregrass has offered seasonal auto skills workshops, cosmetology vouchers, esthetics services, ROPES training for squadron teambuilding and post-deployment family reintegration, and a course on managerial fundamentals. During Summer breaks, the college has partnered with the Moody Youth Center to schedule fun classes for all age groups. Instructors and current students have demonstrated skills in the following areas through interactive activities: barbering, hair design, nail art, pedicures, health and nutrition, criminal justice, and crime scene investigation. “Our goal is to train today’s youth to become tomorrow’s adults by introducing technical career skills in a fun manner,” shared Tabora Temple, Wiregrass Military and Veterans Services Director.

Interim President DeAnnia Clements added, “We are always excited to provide tours of our campuses and share what we do. I was especially proud to be able to discuss and share the many ways Wiregrass and Moody AFB partner to make sure our military and veterans and their families can utilize our education avenues and live-work services.”

The Moody satellite campus hosts CLEP-a-thons throughout the year to aid active-duty members in obtaining their Community College of the Air Force degree. The Wiregrass Testing Center is Nationally certified and has been selected as one of the nation’s top testing centers for the last 4 years. Wiregrass also offers Moody Fast Track courses that are 5-week core classes and are transferable to other colleges and universities. The college was recently recognized for being named Best for Vets College by Military Times with rankings at 18th in the national listing, 6th in the Southeast Region, and 2nd in the State.