//Wildcats headed to Warner Robins

Release:

The Valdosta Wildcats will travel to Warner Robins on Friday, October 15, to play their first region game against the Northside Warner Robins Eagles. Kickoff for this week’s match up is set for 7:30 pm at McConnell-Talbert Stadium located at 400 South Davis Drive. All tickets will be sold at the gates in Warner Robins for $10 each. All seats are considered general admission and ticket gates open at 6:15 pm. There will not be a (video) stream for this week’s game. Please be reminded that when we are the away team, we do not have the rights to live (video) stream games. Do not fall victim to the scammers on social media outlets claiming to host live streams of all Valdosta City Schools’ athletic events. Those are not legitimate pages and we kindly ask that you report any that you come across via Facebook or Twitter.

Safe travels Wildcat fans and GO CATS!