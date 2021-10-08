//VSU celebrates Art, Design Foundations students with exhibition

Share with friends











Release:

The Valdosta State University Dedo Maranville Fine Arts Gallery celebrates the work of 100 up-and-coming student-artists with Make/Mark, the Department of Art & Design’s third annual Foundations Art Exhibition.

Make/Mark features 134 works completed by student-artists studying ART 1010: Drawing I, ART 1011: Drawing II, ART 1020: Two-Dimensional Design, ART 1030: Three-Dimensional Design, and ART 2030: Computers in Art at VSU. Department of Art & Design faculty members Julie Bowland, Evelyn Davis-Walker, Clyde Edwards, Mark Errol, Craig Hawkins, Abigail Heuss, Selena Nawrocki, Taylor Shaw, and Kaleena Stasiak selected the individual pieces for the exhibit.

Caption: The Department of Art & Design’s third annual Foundations Art Exhibition features 134 works completed by student-artists

Julie Bowland, gallery director, said Make/Mark “showcases exemplary student artwork created within the foundations area courses. This exhibition presents first-year students with the honor of departmental recognition within the Department of Art & Design. Additionally, the exhibition provides a way for students, faculty, and guests to understand objectives for each course and the learning outcomes for each assignment on display.

“The foundations program promotes an understanding and application of the basic elements of design, creative and analytical thinking, and problem solving. Foundations courses, which all Department of Art & Design majors take in their first two years, are essential to pursuing a program in the visual arts.”

Caption: The Department of Art & Design’s third annual Foundations Art Exhibition features 134 works completed by student-artists

VSU’s Dedo Maranville Fine Arts Gallery is located on the first floor of the Fine Arts Building at the intersection of Oak Street and Brookwood Drive. It is open from 11:35 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. and from 5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays; from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays; and from noon to 3 p.m. on Fridays.

Make/Mark runs through Friday, Nov. 5. Guests are strongly encouraged to wear a mask covering their nose and mouth while inside the gallery.

Contact Julie Bowland at (229) 333-5835 or jabowlan@valdosta.edu to learn more or to schedule a guided tour of this exhibit.

On the Web:

http://www.valdosta.edu/colleges/arts/art/

https://www.vsugallery.org/