//Vikings vs Packers during senior night, cancer awareness activities continue
Local NewsOctober 21, 2021

Vikings vs Packers during senior night, cancer awareness activities continue

Share with friends

Release:

The Viking football game vs Colquitt County on Friday will be senior night.  All football, band, cheerleader, cross county, and ROTC seniors will be recognized in pre-game ceremonies.   

We will also continue our October Cancer Awareness month activities.  The LHS Class Cabinet will pass pink jack-o-lantern buckets at half time.  Remember “No One Fights Alone.”

Kickoff is set for 8:00 pm on Joe Wilson Field at Martin Stadium.  Stadium gates open at 6:30 pm.   Tickets can be purchased all week from the Viking ticket office. 

The ticket office hours are Monday – Thursday from 12:30 pm to 4:30 pm and Friday from 9:00 am till Noon.  The ticket office is located in the Board of Education Building on Norman Drive across from Goo Goo Car Wash.

TAGS:

Related posts