//Vikings vs Packers during senior night, cancer awareness activities continue

Share with friends











Release:

The Viking football game vs Colquitt County on Friday will be senior night. All football, band, cheerleader, cross county, and ROTC seniors will be recognized in pre-game ceremonies.

We will also continue our October Cancer Awareness month activities. The LHS Class Cabinet will pass pink jack-o-lantern buckets at half time. Remember “No One Fights Alone.”

Kickoff is set for 8:00 pm on Joe Wilson Field at Martin Stadium. Stadium gates open at 6:30 pm. Tickets can be purchased all week from the Viking ticket office.

The ticket office hours are Monday – Thursday from 12:30 pm to 4:30 pm and Friday from 9:00 am till Noon. The ticket office is located in the Board of Education Building on Norman Drive across from Goo Goo Car Wash.