//Vikings host Cedar Grove Saints during “pink out” game at Martin Stadium

On Friday October 8, 2021 our Vikings will host the Cedar Grove High School Saints from Ellenwood, GA. Cedar Grove is 4-1 on the year and are ranked 1st in AAA and they are the 22nd overall ranked Georgia team in all classifications. Kickoff is set for 8:00 PM on Joe Wilson Field at Martin Stadium.

As Vikings, we are concerned with cancer in general and breast cancer in particular. It impacts all our lives and our Viking family is no exception. The wearing of pink evokes solidarity for those affected by breast cancer; either personally or through family and friends. This game will be our “pink out” game. All Viking alumni, friends, and fans are encouraged to wear pink. Pink Viking attire is available at our area t-shirt shops and shirts will be available for purchase from the ticket office beginning on Tuesday.

Tickets for the game will be available all week at the ticket office. Reserve seats are available on both the home side and visitor side of the field. All tickets are $10 each and may be purchased from the ticket office.

The ticket office is located in the Board of Education Building on Norman Drive across from Goo Goo Car Wash. Ticket office hours are Monday – Thursday from 12:30 PM – 4:30 PM and Friday 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM.

Thank you for your support and Go Vikings!