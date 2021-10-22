//VHS Volleyball to Host Round 2 of the State Tournament

Share with friends











Release:

Our Valdosta High School Volleyball team is making history!! For the first time ever, we will host round 2 of the state playoffs at Valdosta High School. Play begins at 12:30 pm on Saturday, October 23 in the VHS Gymnasium. GHSA requires that all tickets be purchased through GoFan. Scan the QR code or click here (https://gofan.co/app/school/GA7328) to buy your tickets. Bring your friends and get ready to be loud!! Help us push our team into the third round!! See you Saturday.