//Valdosta Officials Celebrate Georgia Cities Week

Release

Valdosta officials announced the city will be celebrating “Georgia Cities Week” October 3-9. The city will hold a variety of events throughout the week, including Customer Appreciation Day, River Clean Up, and Public Safety Events. The theme of this year’s Georgia Cities Week is “Shaping the Future.”

“We’re very proud of our city and the services we provide that make it attractive to residents and visitors,” said Mayor Scott James Matheson. “Cities provide the services and infrastructure to help businesses grow and set the stage for events where families and individuals can gather as a community.”

Events planned for the week are:

Saturday | Oct 2

Utilities Whiffle Ball Tournament | 10 AM – 12 PM

The City of Valdosta Utilities Department will host its 3rd Annual Team Building Whiffle Ball Tournament at Freedom Park from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Wednesday | Oct 6

Coffee with The Chiefs | 7:30 AM – 9AM

Come enjoy a cup of coffee and conversation with the Valdosta Police Chief, Leslie Manahan and Valdosta Fire Chief Brian Boutwell. This event will take place from 7:30 to 9 a.m. at Just Love Coffee on Gornto Road.

Thursday | Oct 7

VPD Open Testing | 300 N Lee Street

The Valdosta Police Department will host an Open Testing for those interested in pursuing a career in law enforcement, on Thursday, Oct 7 at 6 p.m. in the Valdosta City Hall Multi-Purpose Room (located at 300 N. Lee Street. The test is limited to the first 20 people that arrive due to keeping with social distancing guidelines. We also ask everyone that attends to wear a protective face covering and if you are not feeling well please plan on attending a later testing date. Applicants taking the test will need to bring their driver’s license and $15, which is the testing fee.

Saturday | Oct 9

Love Your River Clean-Up | 9 AM -11 AM

Lowndes County, the City of Valdosta, and WWALS Watershed Coalition, Inc. (WWALS) are jointly organizing a river cleanup in both the city and county, at Troupville Boat Ramp on the Little River, at Highway 31 GA/FL Line on the Withlacoochee River, and in Valdosta with two cleanup sites on One-mile Branch.

Volunteers are encouraged to sign up for the event which will be held from 9 AM to 11 AM, on Saturday, October 9, 2021.

The City Cleanup Sites are:

• VSU/Drexel Park (One Mile Branch)

• Lee Street Pond (One Mile Branch)

The County Cleanup Sites are:

• Troupville Boat Ramp

• Mozell Spells Site – Highway 31 GA/FL Line

Volunteers can sign up and fill out an event waiver here >>> SIGN UP LINK

Faith & Blue Weekend: Community Day | 10AM – 2PM

Join VPD for this fun event at Scott Park featuring bounce houses, crime prevention tips, drug and alcohol abuse information, basketball, kickball, clothes closet from Living Bridges, food, and fun. This is a great opportunity for the community to come together and meet our police officers for fun and fellowship.

Valdosta-Lowndes Cornhole Tournament | 3PM

On Saturday, October 9, 2021, at 3 p.m., Come out and watch Valdosta Council vs. Lowndes County Commissioners and Public Safety Teams Battle it out for the winner title. This event is a fundraiser to benefit the City of Valdosta First Responder Fund. Donation Opportunities will be available throughout the event.

Cities across Georgia will be celebrating Georgia Cities Week, sponsored by the Georgia Municipal Association (GMA), to showcase and celebrate cities and the many services they provide. Based in Atlanta, GMA is a voluntary, non-profit organization that provides legislative advocacy, educational, employee benefit and consulting services to its 538 member cities.