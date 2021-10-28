//TCSG appoints DeAnnia Clements as president of Wiregrass

Share with friends











Release:

Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) Commissioner Greg Dozier has appointed DeAnnia Clements as the third President of Wiregrass Georgia Technical College after serving more than six months as the college’s Interim President. Commissioner Dozier’s recommendation to appoint Clements as the new President was approved today in Savannah by the State Board of the Technical College System of Georgia.

“We are excited for the Wiregrass Georgia Technical College community as DeAnnia begins her role as the college’s next president,” said TCSG Commissioner, Greg Dozier. “DeAnnia has an impressive background at TCSG and the leadership experience in technical education to lead Wiregrass Georgia Technical College. I know she will do a great job continuing to focus on student needs and developing a skilled workforce for business and industry in the region.”

Clements has more than 20 years of experience at TCSG, whose career in technical education began as an adjunct instructor for South Georgia Technical College in 1999. She would become a Computer Information Systems Instructor for East Central Technical College that later merged to become Wiregrass Georgia Technical College in 2010. Throughout the years, Clements became Dean of Professionals Services and Dean of Allied Health, Associate Vice President for Academic Affairs, and Vice President for Academic Affairs at Wiregrass.

“Wiregrass Georgia Technical College has had remarkable leadership throughout the years, and it is truly an honor to be selected as the college’s next President,” said Clements. “I am excited to continue building upon the foundation laid by past Presidents and to deliver on our mission of developing a skilled workforce through world-class postsecondary education and training.”

Clements holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in English from Valdosta State University and a Masters in Computer Information Systems from Georgia Southwestern State University. She received the Wiregrass Georgia Technical College Lewis I Brinson Leadership award in 2016 and serves on various community boards, accreditation teams, and workforce development efforts in the college’s 11-county service area.