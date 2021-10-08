//Students complete apprenticeship program at Wiregrass

Share with friends











Release:

In 2018, college student Marc Hughes started his journey as an apprentice through Wiregrass’ Registered Apprenticeship Program. Marc’s apprenticeship as an Internet Working Technician at Ace Technologies in Hahira included a combination of on-the-job training and classroom instruction in Computer Information Systems and Electrical Maintenance.

“I would 115% recommend the apprenticeship program to other students,” shared Marc. “It helps open doors that you didn’t even know were doors in the first place. It has set me up with the right skills/knowledge for the jobs I do every single day. Hands down the best school/career decision I’ve ever made.”

Through his registered apprenticeship, Marc was able to complete his paid on-the-job training and related technical instruction. Not only was he awarded a Networking Specialist diploma and Electrical Maintenance Technology Technical Certificate of Credit from Wiregrass, but he also received a nationally recognized U.S. Department of Labor Office of Apprenticeship Certificate of Completion.

“Wiregrass is excited about the success of the Apprenticeship Program and how it benefited Marc. Thanks to partnerships with local businesses and industries like Ace Technologies, Wiregrass’s Registered Apprenticeship Program is one of the largest and most diverse in the state,” shared Wiregrass Interim President DeAnnia Clements. “Apprenticeships benefit both the students and the local businesses.” Marc continues to work for Ace Technologies, where he has advanced to Lead Technician.

Ace Technologies is a full-service integrator that markets integrated software and hardware systems. The company installs a wide variety of low voltage communication, including security and life-saving electronic systems. This also includes controls, telecommunications, fire alarms, mass notifications, CCTV, and networking.

The apprenticeship program through Wiregrass is a method of training individuals in a trade using a combination of on-the-job skills development and classroom/lab-related instruction. The apprenticeship program has proven to benefit business and industry in recruiting, training, and retaining highly skilled workers. Partnering with the college in hiring students through the apprenticeship program has also shown a reduction in turnover costs, higher productivity, and a more diverse workforce.

If your business would like to learn more about the apprenticeship program, please contact Nicole West, Executive Director of Departmental Affairs. She can be reached at nicole.west@wiregrass.edu or by calling 229-333-2100 ext. 4837.

Wiregrass is accepting new students for Spring Semester; classes start on January 10, 2022. There are 107 majors that qualify for the HOPE Career Grant, and several of those programs are on the approved apprenticeship list. Eligible students could have their college tuition and fees completely covered by the HOPE Grant and the HOPE Career Grant! Visit www.wiregrass.edu to learn more about the programs Wiregrass offers.