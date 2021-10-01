//SGMC recognizes October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Share with friends











Release:

In recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, South Georgia Medical Center is encouraging all eligible women to get their annual mammogram screening during the month of October and raising awareness of Breast Cancer prevention, screening and treatment with its Pamper and Prevent campaign.

Breast cancer still remains one of the most common forms of cancer found in women within the United States. According to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, 1 in 8 women in the nation will develop breast cancer in her lifetime.

“Finding breast cancer early can really be the biggest life saver. We encourage all women starting at the age of 40 to get their yearly mammogram. At SGMC, we have the best technology to offer our patients with our Genius 3D mammography. We know it’s not everyone’s favorite experience, but we’re going to do our best to make our patients as comfortable as possible,” says Director of Pearlman Cancer Center Emily Wetherington.

The Genius 3D mammography machine allows radiologists to see significantly more than the traditional mammography machine. The 3D machine detects 20-65 percent more invasive breast cancer compared to a 2D mammography alone and is reported to reduce callbacks to patients by 40 percent.

The 3D technology is available at the SGMC Imaging Center and the SGMC Berrien Campus.

Interim Director of Radiology Leslie Lyons says, “The procedure is very safe and many of our patients say the discomfort is very minimal. It’s a quick and easy process and if we can help someone save their life through their yearly mammograms, it’s all worth it.”

To encourage women to learn more about breast cancer screenings and to schedule their annual mammogram, SGMC is giving women the chance to win a local spa package valued at $500. To enter visit sgmc.org/giveaway.

“As women, sometimes we forget to care for ourselves. We want to increase awareness about breast cancer, but we also want to support and care for those who are always caring for everyone else,” says Wetherington.

SGMC offers a comprehensive breast cancer program that includes imaging, surgery, and cancer treatment. SGMC’s Pearlman Cancer Center is accredited by the American College of Surgeons Commission on Cancer (CoC) and the American College of Radiology (ACR) and offers many of the latest cancer-fighting treatment options to include radiation therapy, advanced chemotherapy and biotherapy, surgical oncology, clinical trials including precision medicine trial and genetic counseling for cancer causing genes.

For more information visit, sgmc.org.