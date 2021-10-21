//SGMC honors Charge Nurse as October Hospital Hero

Share with friends











Photo: President and Chief Executive Officer Ronald E. Dean, Tim Sirmans and Chief Nursing Officer/Chief Operating Officer Randy Smith

Release:

South Georgia Medical Center honored Tim Sirmans, charge nurse, as the hospital hero at the October Board of Directors meeting.

Sirmans has been with SGMC for 24 years and was recognized by a patient’s family for his professionalism, knowledge and kindness.

During the height of the last COVID-19 influx of patients, SGMC received many transfers from other states that no longer had bed availability. One of those patients was from Troy, Alabama. Sirmans went above and beyond to communicate with this patient’s family who was over 200 miles away and ensure the patient received appropriate care.

In August 2021, Sirmans showed immense care to a patient who had been transferred from Troy Alabama to SGMC.

The patient’s son shared, “Tim called me the minute he arrived and let me know how my dad was doing and who was going to do his surgery.” The patient became very confused after the surgery and Sirmans advocated for his son to be able to come and stay with him.

“Tim is an asset to SGMC. He is professional, polite, knowledgeable, and most importantly, he is a very caring person,” said the son.

Upon receiving the recognition Sirmans said, “It’s easy to take medication out of the pyxis, but it’s even easier to medicate from the heart.”

Sirmans received a standing ovation from those in attendance.

