//One killed, one injured in Bemiss Rd. shooting

On October 16, 2021, at approximately 2:00 am., Valdosta Police Officers and Detectives responded to the area of the 2100 block of Bemiss Road, after E911 received several reports of numerous gunshots being heard in the area. When officers arrived on the scene, they found two male victims who had been shot. The first victim, a 21-year-old male, was found deceased in his vehicle. The second victim, a 19-year-old male, had a gunshot wound to a lower extremity. Officers immediately began to render first aid to this victim, until Emergency Medical Services arrived on the scene and transported him to the hospital for treatment.

Detectives and Crime Scene Personnel are continuing to process evidence and are following up on leads as they are received.

The second victim’s gunshot wound is considered not to be life-threatening, but he is still receiving treatment at the hospital.

At this time no further information is being released on either of the victims.

If anyone has any information on this case, please call the Bureau of Investigative Services at 229-293-3145 or the tip line at 229-293-3091.