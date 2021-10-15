//Moody AFB conducting active-shooter response exercise

Share with friends











Release:

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – Moody Air Force Base is scheduled to conduct an active-shooter response exercise between Oct. 18 – 22, 2021, to test the base’s emergency response and lockdown procedures.

The exercise may result in gate closures, traffic delays, and the closure of base customer service agencies. Local residents should also expect to see an increased presence of both military and civilian first responder units with emergency lights and sirens. All personnel on base will be expected to follow the instructions of exercise responders and facility managers.

Questions can be directed to the 23rd Wing Public Affairs office at 229-257-4146. Visit Moody’s official website www.moody.af.mil for more information on Moody and to view current news releases. Information is also updated daily on our Facebook page, simply search Moody Air Force Base.