//Expansion of MV Express kiosk program in Lowndes

Release:

The Georgia Department of Revenue is continuing the expansion of their self-service registration renewal kiosk program with a new location now open in Lowndes County. The kiosk program has proven to be widely popular with Georgia residents, recently hitting a 2 million transaction milestone. Much of this growth is due to placing kiosks in conveniently located retail locations, allowing citizens greater access to renew Georgia vehicle registrations.



Due to the success of this program, many new counties have come on-board and Publix supermarket was the logical choice for the citizens in Lowndes County:

Publix at Perimeter Park, 2220 Inner Perimeter Road, Valdosta, GA 31602

Open 7am – 10pm daily

Caption: Georgia Department of Revenue self-services expansion by opening new Lowndes County MV Express Kiosk Program

The Georgia motor vehicle kiosks, provided by Intellectual Technology, Inc., allow county residents to conduct vehicle registration business on their own schedule. By placing self-service kiosks in convenient retail locations that are open extended hours, Georgia vehicle owners can now renew registrations while purchasing groceries. Now, with the number of participating counties continuing to expand, more citizens in South Georgia have access to convenient renewal at a kiosk in Lowndes County.



The kiosks are as easy to use as an ATM, and registrations can be renewed in as little as two minutes. Simply scan your driver’s license, swipe your credit card, and then print your registration and decal. Georgia Motor Vehicle kiosks accept payments by credit or debit card. On-screen instructions and voice prompts are available in English or Spanish.



Georgia Tag Kiosks are located at select retail locations and county tag offices. There are now 73 Georgia counties participating in this program with 71 tag kiosks installed across the state. Residents of a participating county can use any kiosk in Georgia, even those in other counties. For a complete listing of all participating Georgia counties along with kiosk locations, visit gamvexpress.com.

About ITI

Intellectual Technology Inc. (ITI) specializes in DMV kiosks that help motor vehicle agencies increase speed, visibility, and security of motor vehicle transactions. ITI is the industry leader in DMV kiosk technology with programs in 14 states. Whether services are delivered in DMV offices, mail fulfillment centers, or self-service kiosks, ITI’s products and software provide motor vehicle agencies the ability to service customers where and when they prefer.