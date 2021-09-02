//Wiregrass Board of Directors announces fiscal year 2022 meeting schedule

Share with friends











Release:

Wiregrass Georgia Technical College Board of Directors serves both in a community advisory capacity and in a limited administrative capacity, performing certain oversight responsibilities as designated by state board policy. The local board is comprised of members from the business and industrial communities from the eleven-county service area. State board policy defines the role and responsibilities of the local board.

The meeting dates for the fiscal year 2022 have been set. They are as follows: September 16, 2021; October 25-27, 2021 (Leadership Summit – Hyatt Regency, 201 West Bay, Savannah); January 20, 2022; March 17, 2022; April 21, 2022; May 19, 2022; and June 16, 2022. Dates are scheduled for every third Thursday of the month at noon, except the 2021 Technical College Directors Association (TCDA) Leadership Conference in October. Locations for each meeting date will be announced based on COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines. The August board meeting took place on the 19, the first day of the Fall Semester.

To learn more about the Board of Directors or Wiregrass Georgia Technical College, visit wiregrass.edu. Wiregrass is currently accepting new students for Fall Express; classes begin September 27.