//Winnersville tickets, video-stream available for purchase

Tonight the Vikings will host Valdosta High on Joe Wilson Field at Martin Stadium. Tickets for this game are on sale at the ticket offices of both high schools. The Lowndes ticket office is located on Norman Drive in the Lowndes County Board of Education Building and the Valdosta ticket office is located on Williams Street in the Valdosta City Board of Education Building.

Tickets are $10 each for reserve seats. Tickets will be available until noon on Friday at the ticket offices. All remaining tickets will go on sale at the stadium gate beginning at 5:00 PM.

Lowndes Athletics does have a policy of video streaming any home games that are sell-outs. Ticket sales have been brisk this morning and we now anticipate a sell-out or near sellout by kickoff. We have partnered with LHS Technology Student Association, The Viking Nation, and ViewStub to live stream this game.

Fans who cannot attend the game may purchase a digital ticket and view the game. Please use the following link to access the live stream of Lowndes vs Valdosta.

https://viewstub.com/Winnersville-Classic-2021

The above link will be the only video stream of the game. The cost for each on-line stream ticket will be $15 per subscription. As announced earlier in the week this game will n ot be televised by the CW network(s) out of Tallahassee.

Thank you for your understanding and support.