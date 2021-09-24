//Winnersville Tailgate Party

Share with friends











It just wouldn’t be the Winnersville Classic without a little….er…okay, a LOT of pre-game fun, music, food, friends, and prizes! So join the Black Crow Media radio stations for the ultimate tailgate party at Lowndes High on Friday, September 24th from 4 pm – 7 pm.

This Winnersville tradition will get you pumped up for the game with special tailgate music, all your radio friends broadcasting live, and there will be great swag! Prizes will include Winnersville sling bags, towels, and t-shirts. They will be set up in front of the field house at the Concrete Palace between 4 pm – 7 pm. Let’s get ready for a great football game!

