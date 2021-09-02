//VPD, New Territory Outreach Ministries unite for Hurricane Ida Relief Drive

Share with friends











The Valdosta Police Department is partnering with New Territory Outreach Ministries to collect items to send to the Louisiana to assist in the Hurricane Ida recovery efforts.

If residents are interested in donating any of the below listed items (no other items, please) to the relief effort, they can drop off the items at the Valdosta Police Department Lobby (open 24/7) or 307 East Jane Street (9am to 1pm) through Tuesday, September 7.

Needed Items (new and unopened)

Bottled Water

Batteries

Flashlights

Non-Perishable Food

Duct Tape

Diapers/Wipes

Hand Sanitizer

Tarps

Plastic Sheeting

For more information, please call Community Policing Officer Randall Hancock at (229)-242-2606 ext. 4090.

Caption: Valdosta Fire Department Hurrican Ida Disaster Relief Drive Flyer