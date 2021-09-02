//Viking football events update

Share with friends











Release:

On Friday, September 3, Lowndes will host Lake Gibson High School from Lakeland, FL on Joe Wilson Field at Martin Stadium. According to Max Preps, Lake Gibson is ranked 7th in Florida Class 7A and Lowndes is ranked 9th in Georgia Class 7A. Gates will open at 6:30 pm and pre-game activities will begin at 7:30. The game kickoff is set for 8:00 pm.

Lowndes High School will host its annual Salute to the Military Event at this game. All active duty and retired military personnel with ID will be admitted free of charge, on the visitor’s side of the stadium. This includes active duty or retired members, one guest, and their school-age children. If an active duty member is deployed, their spouse and children may enter with ID.

The Viking Touchdown Club and Coaches Show will be on Tuesday September 7, moving from its normal Monday night due to the Labor Day Holiday. The meeting begins at 6:00 pm at the Smokin’ Pig Restaurant and Coach DuBose will review the Lake Gibson film. The Viking Coaches Show follows at 7:00 pm. All Viking fans are invited.