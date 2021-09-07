//VHS presents ‘Homecoming for the Holidays’

Share with friends











Release:

Valdosta High School proudly presents the 2021 Homecoming theme, “Homecoming for the Holidays”. The VHS Homecoming parade will be Friday, October 1. Line up will begin at 2:30 pm at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium and the parade will start promptly at 3:30 pm. Sign up now to enter a float! Groups must represent the school system or be a community organization such as a church, daycare or social organization. No individual vehicles without poster/identification of the organization will be allowed.

Deadline to submit an entry form is September 27, 2021. Please download the form below, complete and return to Kellie Harless at kharless@gocats.org. For more information call (229) 333-8540, ext. 5310.

Click here to download and entry form: https://bit.ly/3tqWfqV.