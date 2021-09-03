//VFD: Chief Brian Boutwell completes professional designation process

Share with friends











Release:

The Valdosta Fire Department is known for its professional excellence and always seeking ways to continue to provide the highest level of services for the citizens of Valdosta, so it makes sense that its Fire Chief would model that for his team and to the community he serves.

Recently, Chief Brian Boutwell showed that commitment by receiving the professional designation of Chief Fire Officer (CFO) from the Center for Public Safety Excellence’s Commission on Professional Credentialing. Chief Boutwell is one of 1,554 CFOs worldwide and one of only 48 CFOs in Georgia.

Caption: VFD Fire Chief Brian Boutwell competes International Professional Designation Process

The voluntary program recognizes individuals who demonstrate their continued excellence in the seven measured components of experience, education, professional development, professional contributions, association membership, community involvement, and technical competence. Additionally, applicants are required to identify a future professional development plan.

The CFO designation program uses a comprehensive peer review model to evaluate candidates seeking the CFO credential. The Commission on Professional Credentialing, comprised of individuals from federal and local governments, academia, and the fire and emergency medical services profession, awards the CFO designation only after an individual successfully meets all the organization’s stringent criteria.

Achieving this certification signifies Chief Boutwell’s continued commitment to his career in the fire service.

The CFO designation is valid for three years. Maintaining the designation into the future requires the recipient to show continued growth in the areas of professional development, professional contributions, active association membership, and community involvement.

Following Chief Boutwell’s CFO designation, he also recently received membership into the Institute of Fire Engineering (MIFireE), joining a prestigious group of more than 500 individuals from all parts of the country.

“I commend Chief Boutwell for his dedication to the fire profession and the City of Valdosta. The CFO process is a voluntary program; this designation demonstrates his commitment toward helping our fire department service its citizens with leadership, knowledge, and a plan for continuing to improve the delivery of services,” said City Manager Mark Barber.

About the Institution of Fire Engineers (IFE)

The IFE is a global professional membership body for those in the fire sector that seek to increase their knowledge, professional recognition, and understanding of fire. With over 100 years of history, the IFE is instrumental in shaping a future world that is safer from fire, awarding internationally recognized membership grades and fire-related qualifications. For further information about the IFE, visit www.ife.org.uk.

About the Commission on Professional Credentialing (CPC)

The Commission on Professional Credentialing, an entity of the Center for Public Safety Excellence, administers the CFO Designation Program. The CPC consists of individuals from academia, federal and local government, and the fire and emergency medical services profession. To learn more about CPC, visit www.cpse.org.