//Valdosta Band Boosters present 2021 Southern Open: Honoring Our Heroes

The Valdosta Band Boosters along with Director of Bands Mr. Travis Kimber presents the 2021 Southern Open Marching Band Showcase to honor our heroes working on the frontlines. The showcase will take place at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium on September 25, 2021 at 4pm with gates opening at 3pm. The event will feature the Valdosta State University Band, the Marching Cats, and a very special exhibition from The Marching 100 Band from Florida A&M University. Frontline workers and all active military will be admitted free of charge with a picture ID. General admission will be $15 and premium seats will be $25.

Caption: Valdosta Band Boosters presents Southern Open Marching Band Showcase Honoring Our Heroes Flyer