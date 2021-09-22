//Two arrested in Valdosta for shoplifting, drugs

Share with friends











Release:

Offender: Benjamin, Anthony K, African American male, age 29, resident of Valdosta

Offender: Smith, Jan M, Caucasian female, age 50, resident of Valdosta

On September 20, 2021, at approximately 5:02 pm, a patrol officer with Valdosta Police Department responded to 340 Norman Drive (Walmart) after E911 received a call that two subjects were in the business shoplifting. Upon arrival, the officer located and spoke with the female suspect, later identified as Jan Smith. After detaining Smith, the second suspect, later identified as Anthony Benjamin, exited the business. When the officer tried to detain Benjamin, he shoved the officer causing him to fall. Benjamin then fled from the officer on foot. After a short foot pursuit, Benjamin was captured and detained.

Smith was found to have possession of a used syringe and a pill bottle that contained a Schedule III Substance. Benjamin had in his possession, multiple syringes and a small plastic bag that contained a Schedule II Substance. Smith was arrested and transported to Lowndes County Jail where she was charged with Possession of a Schedule III Substance (Felony) and Possession of Drug Related Objects (Misdemeanor). Benjamin was arrested and transported to Lowndes County Jail where he was charged with Possession of a Schedule II Substance (Felony), Obstruction of a Law Enforcement Officer (Felony), Shoplifting (Misdemeanor), and Possession of Drug Related Objects (Misdemeanor).

“Officers never know what will transpire when responding to a call. This officer did a great job handling the adversity, getting the stolen merchandise back, locating the narcotics, and making the arrest.” Captain Scottie Johns.