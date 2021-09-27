//Two arrested in Valdosta drug bust

Share with friends











Release:

Offender: Short, Kyle, Caucasian male, age 21, resident of Statenville, Georgia.

Offender: Allgary, Ivan D, Caucasian male, age 47, resident of Valdosta, Georgia.

On September 25, 2021, at approximately 3:33 pm, a patrol officer with Valdosta Police Department made a traffic stop in the 1500 block of Baytree Road, due to the vehicle having a damaged windshield. Upon speaking with the driver, later identified as Kyle Short, Short provided a false name to the officer. Further investigation revealed Short had a warrant for his arrest out of Lowndes County. The passenger later identified as Ivan Allgary was asked to exit the vehicle. When Allgary was exiting the vehicle the officers noticed a glass pipe, three syringes, and a digital scale, all of which are commonly used in the sale and distribution of narcotics. A search of the vehicle was conducted, and an unlabeled prescription bottle was located. The bottle contained approximately 15 pills that were found to be Schedule IV Narcotics.

Short was arrested and transported to Lowndes County Jail where he was charged with Possession of a Schedule IV Substance with Intent to Distribute (Felony), Providing a False Name and Date of Birth (Misdemeanor) and Short was given multiple traffic citations.

Allgary was transported to Lowndes County Jail where he was charged with Possession of a Schedule IV Substance (Felony).

“These Officers did a great job getting these narcotics before they could be put out into our community.” Captain Scottie Johns.