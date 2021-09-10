//SGMC welcomes Dr. Eric Thomas to SGMC Podiatry

Share with friends











Release:

South Georgia Medical Center is pleased to announce that Eric Thomas, DPM, podiatry, has joined SGMC Podiatry. SGMC Podiatry is part of the SGMC Physician Network, which is the most comprehensive multi-specialist group in the region with a growing number of providers.

Dr. Thomas is a Valdosta native and has been practicing medicine in the community since 2015.

Dr. Thomas specializes in heel pain, toenail thickening and discoloration, athletes foot, plantar warts, corns and calluses, neuromas, flat feet, ingrown toenails, bunions, hammertoes, and diabetic related foot conditions such as peripheral neuropathy and diabetic foot ulcers.

“I see patients all the time dealing with painful ingrown toenails for weeks, months, and sometimes even years which can often be associated with significant morbidity if the soft tissues around the toenail become infected and this affects quality of life by causing pain, difficulty wearing shoes, and difficulty walking, but can be readily diagnosed and easily treated with great outcomes. Patients are generally quite surprised about how minimally painful the entire experience is from the treatment and throughout the healing process,” said Dr. Thomas

Dr. Thomas explained that patients can expect to have a doctor with great bedside manner who is kind, courteous, and compassionate.

“I value my bedside manner and always strive to treat each and every patient I see with the utmost respect and dignity as we are all a loved one to somebody. I treat patients as if they were a part of my own family,” said Dr. Thomas.

Dr. Thomas received his medical degree from Ohio College of Podiatric Medicine in Cleveland, OH. He completed his residency training in podiatric surgery at the University of Florida Health in Jacksonville, FL.

Dr. Thomas is certified by the American Board of Podiatric Medicine.

Dr. Thomas is married to Bianca and together they have two boys, Parker and Mason.

In his free time he enjoys spending time at the pool and camping with his family, listening to rock and roll music, and going to the gym.

Dr. Thomas is now accepting new patients. To schedule an appointment with Dr. Thomas, call 229-433-1905. SGMC Podiatry is located at 2418 N Oak St-B2 in Valdosta.