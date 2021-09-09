//SGMC promotes Oelkers to Director of Engineering and Facilities

Share with friends











Release:

South Georgia Medical Center is pleased to announce the promotion of Rick Oelkers to Director of Engineering and Facilities.

Oelkers has been with SGMC for 19 years and has held various roles within the Engineering and Facilities Department. For the past seven months Oelkers has served as the Interim Director for the department.

Prior to SGMC, Oelkers worked as a mechanic at Valdosta Lanes and as an assistant lead mechanic at Playdrome Recreations in New Jersey.

In his new position he will continue to manage engineering and facilities, the environment of care and safety programs of SGMC in such a manner as to attain the optimal achievable level of performance, and in accordance with the hospital’s mission, vision, values, goals and objectives.

Oelkers explained that he is extremely grateful for the opportunity to grow with SGMC.

“I would like to thank everyone for opportunity and my staff, without them and their support I would never have made it this far,” said Oelkers.

Oelkers graduated from Valdosta High in 1994 and is currently a member of the Board of Directors for the South Georgia United States Bowling Congress Association.

Oelkers is married to Julie and together they have two children, Savannah and Dylan.

For more information visit sgmc.org.