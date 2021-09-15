//President’s and Dean’s List Announced for Summer Semester at Wiregrass

Share with friends











Release:

Valdosta, GA – Wiregrass Georgia Technical College Interim President DeAnnia Clements is pleased to announce the Summer Semester President’s List and Dean’s List. The President’s List includes outstanding students who were enrolled full-time for 12 credit hours or more and achieved a grade point average of 3.8 or higher on a 4.0 scale during Summer Semester 2021.

The following students are on the President’s List for Summer Semester 2021 and are listed by county:

(Ben Hill) Suzie Gibbs

(Berrien) Hannah Hall, Alexandria Short, and Candance Warren

(Clinch) Caroline Cummings and John Harper

(Coffee) Jovita Cabrera and Valerie Vornsand

(Cook) Hope Bryant, Nadira Murphy, and Trevieon Sipplen

(Irwin) Jason Brewer and Harrison Dill

(Lanier) Timothy Spikes

(Lowndes) Kara Blake, Wilmer Calles, Ryan Degner, Wanda Duncan, Georgia King, Crystal Matthews, Shamar Melvin, Amanda Paradiso, and Charen Waller

(Pierce) Gene Cornett and Logan Todd

Wiregrass would like to also recognize our students who made the Dean’s List Summer Semester 2021. The list includes outstanding students who were enrolled full-time for 12 credit hours or more and achieved a grade point average of 3.5 to a 3.79 scale during the Summer Semester.

The following students on the Dean’s List for Summer Semester 2021 and are listed by county:

(Bacon) Lea Williams

(Berrien) Andrea Jacobsen

(Coffee) Savanna Reliford, and Shealyn Sommers

(Colquitt) David Grace

(Irwin) Allyson Arowood, Christopher Richardson, and Bernardo Rodriquez

(Lanier) Denton Broadway

(Lowndes) Nakeyah Breland, Wesley Glover, Carlton Greenway, Sabrina McCrae, Christy Morgan, Elizabeth Perry, Gavin Warren, Nathan White, and Holli Wright

(Madison, Fl) Ross Bass

(Tift) Serria Lanier