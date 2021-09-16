//Lowndes health department hosts a car seat check event

Share with friends











Release:

Lowndes County Health Department will host a car seat check event for the community this month.

This event is hosted as part of the National Child Passenger Safety Week 2021 which is recognized September 19-25.

It is important to choose a seat that is right for the size and age of your child and for your vehicle. Use caution with second-hand child safety seats as they may not be able to withstand a crash, may have been recalled or could be missing key components.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, eight out of every 10 child safety seats are not used correctly. Keep in mind that a child safety seat cannot move more than one inch when testing at the belt path left to right or front to back.

Some common mistakes of car seat installation include:

Not using the right child safety seats for a child’s size and age;

Not placing the child safety seat in the correct direction;

Incorrectly installing the child safety seat in relation to the vehicle’s air bags;

Incorrect installation and secureness of the child safety seat to the vehicle seat;

Not securing/tightening the child safety seat’s harness and crotch straps;

Improper use of locking clips for certain vehicle safety belts;

Improper fit of seat belts on children using a booster seat;

Use of a defective or broken child safety seat.

The car seat check event will be a drive-thru style event where individuals will be able to drive thru and have their car seats checked, installed or reinstalled if necessary.

Those interested in having their car seat checked during the event should visit the Lowndes County Health Department, located at 206 South Patterson Street in Valdosta, on September 22 between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. The event will take place on the south side of the building.

For additional information, please contact Valeka Carter at valeka.carter@dph.ga.gov or at 229-259-2063.