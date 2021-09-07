//LHS headed to Lee County to face Trojans
September 7, 2021

On Friday September 10, our Vikings will travel to Leesburgs, GA to take on the Lee County High School Trojans.   According to MaxPrep, Lee is the #3 team in Class 6A and the overall #8 team in the state. 

Kickoff is set for 7:30 PM.  The stadium is located at 1 Trojan Way, Leesburg, GA, 31763.  Stadium gates open at 6:00 PM.

Tickets for this game will go on sale at the Touchdown Club and Coaches Show on Tuesday night.  Sales will begin at 6:30 pm at the Smokin’ Pig Restaurant.  Tickets will also be on sale during the week at the ticket office.  Seating is general admission and tickets are $8 in advance.  Tickets the day of the game will be $10. 

Tickets can be purchased at the ticket office located in the Board of Education Building on Norman Drive across from Goo Goo Car Wash.  Ticket office hours are Wednesday – Thursday afternoons from 12:30 pm – 4:30 pm and Friday from 9:00 am – 1:00 pm. 

Thank you for your support and Go Vikings!

