//Lethal shooting on Fry Street in Valdosta

Release:

On September 20, 2021, at approximately 4:00 pm., Valdosta Police Officers and Detectives responded to the 800 block of South Fry Street, after several citizens called E911 to report a shooting. When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 23-year-old male with gunshot wounds to his torso. Officers immediately began to assist citizens who were already rendering first aid to the victim until Emergency Medical Services arrived on the scene and transported the victim to South Georgia Medical Center. Upon arrival to SGMC, the victim was pronounced deceased. Crime Scene Technicians responded to process the scene for evidence.

Detectives are continuing to follow up on tips and information that they receive.

This investigation is ongoing and no further information will be released.

“We are thankful for the citizens who are coming forward with information on this case and do not want this activity occurring in their neighborhood. At this time in the afternoon, numerous people were outside, including several children playing. The offenders, in this case, had a reckless disregard for the safety of numerous people.” Chief Leslie Manahan.

If anyone has any information on this case, please call the Bureau of Investigative Services at 229-293-3145 or the tip line at 229-293-3091.