//Hospice of South Georgia named 2021 Hospice Honors Elite Recipient

Release:

Hospice of South Georgia has been named a 2021 Hospice Honors Elite recipient by HEALTHCAREfirst, a leading provider of billing and coding services, CAHPS surveys, and advanced analytics. This prestigious annual review recognizes agencies that continuously provide the highest level of quality care as measured from the caregiver’s point of view. It acknowledges the highest performing agencies by analyzing the performance of the Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (CAHPS) hospice survey satisfaction measures.

Caption: Picture of Hospice of South Georgia and Langdale Hospice Staff

“Hospice Honors Elite recipients are industry leaders in providing quality care and constantly seeking ways to improve,” said Ronda Howard, Vice President Revenue Cycle and CAHPS at HEALTHCAREfirst. “We are honored to be aligned with such high performing agencies like Hospice of South Georgia and we congratulate them on their success.”

Award criteria were based on Hospice CAHPS survey results for an evaluation period of October 2019 through September 2020. Award recipients were identified by evaluating performance on a set of 24 quality indicator measures. Performance scores were aggregated from all completed surveys and were compared on a question-by-question basis to a National Performance Score calculated from all hospices contained in the HEALTHCAREfirst’s Hospice CAHPS database. Hospice Honors recipients include those hospices scoring above the HEALTHCAREfirst National Performance Score on 20 of the evaluated questions. HEALTHCAREfirst holds a special recognition, Hospice Honors Elite, to honor hospices scoring above the HEALTHCAREfirst National Performance Score on all 24 of the evaluated questions.

Hospice of South Georgia’s executive director, Kevin Moore, credits this honor to the dedicated frontline employees that give high quality care to all patients and families they serve. He said, “I am beyond proud of this team. Palliative care and hospice services require highly experienced, compassionate healthcare professionals that provide physical comfort, as well as emotional and spiritual support. This award says that our patients and their families were treated with the utmost dignity and respect, and it’s because our team loves what they do and works hard.”

Hospice of South Georgia became the first nonprofit hospice organization established in the community. For the past 34 years, it’s served individuals facing chronic and life-limiting illnesses when a cure is no longer possible. This phase of care is a transition from treating the disease to treating the patient holistically, offering more commitment to how you live during this journey. Services concentrate on a patient’s physical, emotional, and spiritual quality of life, giving focus and respect to the patient’s goals and wishes. Hospice of South Georgia services include palliative home care, hospice home care, hospice inpatient care (Langdale Hospice House), and grief support. For more information, you can visit their website at HospiceofSouthGeorgia.org or call 229-433-7000. You can also follow them on Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.