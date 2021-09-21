//Female shot on Eastwind Road in Valdosta

Share with friends











Release:

On September 20, 2021, at approximately 6:30 pm., Valdosta Police Officers and Detectives responded to the 1800 block of Eastwind Road, after a citizen called E911 to report a female had been shot. When officers arrived on the scene, they found the victim with a gunshot wound to her lower extremity and they immediately began rendering first aid.

Emergency Medical Services arrived on the scene and transported the victim to South Georgia Medical Center for treatment.

Through their investigation detectives determined that the victim knew the suspect in this case and that he was waiting for her outside of her residence.

The victim is listed in stable condition.

This investigation is ongoing and no further information will be released.

If anyone has any information on this case, please call the Bureau of Investigative Services at 229-293-3145 or the tip line at 229-293-3091.