//Early morning fire claims the life of Cook County woman

Release;

Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced today that Vera Mae Jones, 76, was killed in an early morning Adel fire on Wednesday.

The fire occurred around 1:53am and completely destroyed the 2000 square-foot, single-story home on Callie Harris Road. Ms. Jones’s body was discovered in a rear bedroom. She was the lone occupant of the home.

“Due to the total destruction of the home, our investigators have yet to determine the cause of this tragic fire,” said Commissioner King. “We do know that utilities were connected and operational at the time of the fire, but there were no smoke alarms found in the home.”

Commissioner King’s Fire Investigations Unit assisted the Cook County Fire Department and Sheriff’s Office with this investigation.