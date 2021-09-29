//Dr. Aguero joins SGMC Orthopedics

Share with friends











Release:

South Georgia Medical Center is pleased to announce that Oscar Aguero, MD, orthopedics, has joined SGMC Orthopedics. SGMC Orthopedics is part of the SGMC Physician Network, which is the most comprehensive multispecialty group in the region with a growing number of providers.

Dr. Aguero is a Valdosta native and has been practicing in the community for over 28 years.

He specializes in total joint replacement, joint reconstruction, hand surgery, pediatric orthopedics, sports medicine, and emergency medicine.

Dr. Aguero said that patients can expect to feel comfortable and well taken care of when he is their physician.

“I’m a working man’s doctor. I’m from South Georgia and this is my hometown. I relate to my patients because I grew up with many of them, I know their families and their children. I went to high school and college with them. I want all my patients to know when they come see me that they are coming to someone who not only understands what they’re going through, but has compassion for their situation,” said Dr. Aguero.

Dr. Aguero received his Medical Degree from The Medical College of Georgia in Augusta, GA. He completed his internship in general surgery and his residency in orthopedic surgery at The University of Tennessee College of Medicine in Chattanooga, TN. He is Board Certified by The American Board of Orthopedic Surgery and is also a Fellow of The Academy of Orthopedic Surgery, a member of The Medical Association of Georgia, and The South Georgia Medical Society in Lowndes County.

Dr. Aguero has been married to his wife Lisa for 32 years and together they have two adult children, Haley and Kimsey.

In his free time he enjoys being outdoors either hunting or fishing. Dr. Aguero loves to bass fish and is the president of the local Valdosta Bass Club.

Dr. Aguero is now accepting new patients. To schedule an appointment with Dr. Aguero, call 229-433-1861. SGMC Orthopedics is located at 2417 N Patterson St. Ste A110 in Valdosta.