//Douglas man arrested for arson in early morning fire

On August 21st, a member of Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King’s Fire Investigations Unit was requested by the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office to assist in a fire investigation on Warren Carter Road in Douglas. The fire occurred at approximately 1:30 a.m. and caused moderate damage to the 20-year-old mobile home. Mr. Richard Darrin Davis, 56, was charged as a result of the incident.

“The occupant called emergency services after noticing a fire on her rear porch,” said Commissioner King. “Investigators determined the fire was intentionally set, and Mr. Davis is being charged with Arson in the 1st Degree as a result.”

Commissioner King’s Fire Investigation Unit assisted the Coffee County Fire Department and Sheriff’s Office with this matter. The suspect is being held in the Coffee County Jail.