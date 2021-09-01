//Child molestation, battery arrest in Valdosta

Share with friends











Release:

Arrested: Alexander Mills Culbreth, Caucasian male, 23 years of age, Valdosta resident

On August 30, 2021, at approximately 9:50 pm., Valdosta Police Officers responded to South Georgia Medical Center, after staff at the hospital called E911 to report a child under the age of 1, who had been brought to the emergency room with serious internal injuries. Due to the severity of the injuries, detectives and crime scene personnel also responded.

Through the investigation, detectives determined that Alexander Mills Culbreth was watching the child at a residence in the 400 block of Canna Drive, while the mother of the child was at work. When the mother arrived home from work, she realized that something was wrong with her child and she took her to the hospital. Once at the hospital, tests showed that the child had fractures to the skull and internal injuries, that were consistent with an assault. Evidence collected by detectives and crime scene personnel showed that Culbreth was responsible for the injuries to the child. Culbreth was arrested without incident. He was transported to Lowndes County Jail, where he is being held on the following charges:

· Aggravated battery-felony; and

· Aggravated child molestation-felony.

Further charges will be forthcoming on Culbreth, as the investigation is continuing.

The child was life-flighted to a hospital in Florida, where she is listed in serious condition.

“This is a tragic incident and it is hard to believe that someone could hurt such a small, innocent child. Our thoughts go out to this little girl as we continue to pray for her recovery.” Chief Leslie Manahan

If anyone has any information on this case, please contact the Bureau of Investigative Services at 229-293-3145 or the Crime Tip Line at 229-293-3091.