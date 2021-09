Share with friends











Nissan of Valdosta and Blendz Mobile Barbershop service hooked up kids in Hudson Docket on Monday with free haircuts. The first 15 kids who signed up got a free haircut. This was part of a huge give back and commitment to the Hudson Docket and to children that are less fortunate, our philosophy is to be a blessing to the community.

Blendz Mobile Barbershop give free kids haircuts in Hudson Docket

