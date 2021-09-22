//Arrest made in Valdosta shooting

Share with friends











Release Update:

Arrested: Carrington Machuca, African American male, 22 years of age, Valdosta resident

Detectives identified Carrington Machuca as the offender in this case. On Tuesday, September 21, detectives obtained arrest warrants for Machuca for aggravated assault with the intent to murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

On Tuesday, September 21, 2021, at approximately 11:00 pm., detectives obtained information as to Machuca’s whereabouts. Detectives located Machuca in the 3100 block of North Ashley Street, where he was taken into custody without incident. He was transported to Lowndes County Jail.

The victim in this case is still in stable condition.

Original Release:

On September 20, 2021, at approximately 6:30 pm., Valdosta Police Officers and Detectives responded to the 1800 block of Eastwind Road, after a citizen called E911 to report a female had been shot. When officers arrived on the scene, they found the victim with a gunshot wound to her lower extremity and they immediately began rendering first aid.

Emergency Medical Services arrived on the scene and transported the victim to South Georgia Medical Center for treatment.

Through their investigation detectives determined that the victim knew the suspect in this case and that he was waiting for her outside of her residence.

If anyone has any information on this case, please call the Bureau of Investigative Services at 229-293-3145 or the tip line at 229-293-3091.