//26-year-old female arrested for Valdosta shooting

Offender: Adrianna Hill, African American female, 30 years of age, Valdosta resident

On August 31, 2021, at approximately 7:00 pm., Valdosta Police Officers responded to South Georgia Medical Center, after hospital staff called E911 to report that a 26-year-old female had just been brought to the emergency room with a gunshot wound to her upper torso. While officers were responding to the hospital, several other citizens called E911 to report that a female, later identified as Adrianna Hill, was in the 700 block of East Park Avenue shooting a gun. As officers arrived on the scene on East Park Avenue, witnesses told them that Hill was trying to leave the scene in a vehicle. Officers were able to catch up with the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop, taking Hill into custody without incident.

Officers spoke with witnesses at the hospital and witnesses on scene at the East Park Avenue location They were quickly able to determine that the two incidents were related. Detectives and Crime Scene Personnel responded to conduct an investigation. Through their investigation detectives determined that Hill and the victim were involved in a physical altercation. Other subjects broke their fight up, and the victim was leaving the scene in a vehicle. Hill retrieved a handgun and shot at the vehicle numerous times, striking the victim. The driver of the vehicle that the victim was a passenger in, drove straight to the hospital.

Hill was interviewed by detectives and was later transported to Lowndes County Jail, where she is being held on pending charges for:

Aggravated assault-felony- 2 counts;

Aggravated battery-felony; and

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime-felony.

The victim is currently in critical condition at SGMC.

“We are so thankful for the witnesses that assisted our officers in identifying this offender and getting her into custody so quickly.” Chief Leslie Manahan