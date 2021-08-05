//Wiregrass LPN Program Ranked Number 7 in Georgia

Share with friends











Release:

Valdosta, Ga— Wiregrass Interim President DeAnnia Clements is proud to share that the college’s Practical Nursing (LPN) Program has been ranked number seven in the state according to the Practical Nursing.org website.

The website shared that licensed practical nurses are in high demand. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), the career field is projected to increase by 9% by 2029. Their website is designed to help those interested in the field choose the best Practical Nursing program in the state.

Stevan Van Hook, Dean of Academic Affairs for Allied Health, shared this about the program’s placement: “What an honor it is to have our Practical Nursing program ranked #7 in the state. The program director and faculty have worked diligently to ensure our LPN program provides optimal nursing education for workforce development in our service area. We commend the director and faculty on their unwavering support and dedication to nursing practice and education. We also must recognize the hard work and commitment of our Wiregrass practical nursing students. Student success is our top priority at Wiregrass, and being recognized as #7 in the state is a wonderful testament to the success of our students.

The Practical Nursing (LPN) program is offered on the Valdosta, Coffee, and Ben Hill-Irwin Campuses. The program is a diploma program that prepares students to sit for the NCLEX-PN test to become certificated, and it is approved by the Georgia Board of Examiners of Licensed Practical Nurses. Students who qualify for the HOPE Grant and are accepted into the LPN program could be eligible for additional grant monies through the HOPE Career Grant, leaving students paying little or no out-of-pocket cost for college. Wiregrass began offering a LPN to RN Bridge program Fall of 2020. This program was made possible through a generous donation of $1 million dollars by officials at South Georgia Medical Center. All Health Science students will be using the new Ed and Rhonda Marks Health Science newly constructed building starting Spring Semester, January 2022.

Fall Semester classes start August 19, 2021. To learn more about this program and other programs that Wiregrass offers, visit wiregrass.edu.